Two stories have dominated the news this past week. Election “audit”: The Arizona State Senate mandated an additional “audit” of the 2020 election. No observer has been more on top of this issue than Jen Fifeld of the Arizona Republic. For example, when “auditors” had access to ballots it was she, and not the “auditors,” who noticed that they also had black or blue markers on the desks, which could have been used to change votes.