Las Cruces, NM

City Council will not Meet June 1, 2021

Posted by 
 13 days ago
The Las Cruces City Council is not scheduled to meet again until June 7, 2021, when it will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Because Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, and also because that day will be the fifth Monday of the month, no City Council meeting or work session will be conducted. The Las Cruces City Council typically meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month for a regularly scheduled meeting, and at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month for a work session.

If a federal holiday is observed by City government on any of those Mondays, the City Council meeting or work session will be rescheduled to the following day.

Although some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, City Council will continue to observe COVID-safe practices and meetings and work sessions, until further notice, will still be conducted via video conference.

All City Council meetings, work sessions, and special meetings will continue to be televised live on CLC-TV, Comcast Cable channel 20, and will also be available online at clctv.com and YouTube.com/clctv20.

For information regarding City Council meetings, call the City Clerk’s Office at 575/541-2115.

ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

IN THIS ARTICLE
