City Council will not Meet June 1, 2021

The Las Cruces City Council is not scheduled to meet again until June 7, 2021, when it will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Because Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, and also because that day will be the fifth Monday of the month, no City Council meeting or work session will be conducted. The Las Cruces City Council typically meets at 1 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month for a regularly scheduled meeting, and at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month for a work session.

If a federal holiday is observed by City government on any of those Mondays, the City Council meeting or work session will be rescheduled to the following day.

Although some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, City Council will continue to observe COVID-safe practices and meetings and work sessions, until further notice, will still be conducted via video conference.

All City Council meetings, work sessions, and special meetings will continue to be televised live on CLC-TV, Comcast Cable channel 20, and will also be available online at clctv.com and YouTube.com/clctv20.

For information regarding City Council meetings, call the City Clerk’s Office at 575/541-2115.