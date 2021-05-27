Cancel
Ohio Employment Law Uniformity Act (ELUA) Is Active

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Employment Law Uniformity Act (ELUA), H.B. 352, is now effective and creates significant changes in Ohio discrimination policies. This new law clarifies former state policies and brings them more in line with federal precedents. An important change for employers is creating standards for defense from workplace harassment lawsuits....

#Employment Discrimination#Employment Law#Federal Employment#State Law#Elua#Age Discrimination Claims#Standards#Employers#Procedures#Federal Precedents#Employees#Civil Actions#Limitation Periods#Reasonable Caution
