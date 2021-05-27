Cancel
Animals

Bobcat Kittens Found in Oak Tree Cavity. Scientists Believe the Unusual Den Location Due to Woolsey Fire, says NPS

By Ana Cholo
smobserved.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bobcat captured and collared more than a year after the Woolsey Fire gave birth to three kittens recently - B-379, B-380, and B-381, according to the National Park Service. Using VHF radiotelemetry and GPS points from the mother's (B-370) collar, National Park Service biologists located the female bobcat in a cavity of a large oak tree on April 15, 2021. She was in an area that was intensely burned during the Woolsey Fire that swept through Calabasas and other areas in the Santa Monica Mountains in November 2018.

