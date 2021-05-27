Bobcat Kittens Found in Oak Tree Cavity. Scientists Believe the Unusual Den Location Due to Woolsey Fire, says NPS

Wildlife is a wonder to behold, and to be graced by the presence of an endangered species can be an unforgettable experience. Unfortunately, such encounters aren’t always wholly pleasurable, as one homeowner in the city of Tehachapi, California, recently found out when a flock of critically endangered California condors descended on their property. As the largest flying bird in America, it’s perhaps not all that surprising that the mob of rare visitors was able to unleash such carnage. That’s probably not all that much of a consolation, mind, as you find yourself faced with upwards of 20 birds worth of poop to scrape off your home.