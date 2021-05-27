8 Tips to Stay Healthy and Not Gain Weight This Weekend, From RDs

This Memorial Weekend seems all the more special for the fact that we get to gather safely and enjoy ourselves, but along with all that social activity comes the likelihood that indulgent treats, meals, and drinks are everywhere. If one of your goals is to lose weight and get healthier, the weekend may be fraught with potential downfalls. We asked RDs for their best tips to stay healthy and not go off your diet (if you're on one) and still have a great, fun, joy-filled weekend ahead.