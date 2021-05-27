ETHEL’s Fifth Round of HomeBaked Composer Initiative Call for Scores

Thanks in part to recent NEA Grant for Arts Projects Award. New York, NY (For Release May 27, 2021) — Acclaimed string quartet ETHEL invites early-career music creators to submit their scores for Round V of ETHEL’s HomeBaked commissioning initiative. Composers from a wide range of practices are encouraged to apply before July 1, 2021. This iteration of HomeBaked calls for works for flute and string quartet, as ETHEL will partner in collaboration with their longtime friend, flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull.