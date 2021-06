Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a long-running joke that there would come a time that The Walt Disney Company would pretty much own everything in this world and while that claim is obviously far too exaggerated to actually believe, it's undeniable that Disney has been an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment for a number of decades now. Currently, the House of Mouse owns a slew of news and entertainment companies, including Hollywood's hottest properties like Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. Even film outfit 20th Century Fox succumbed to them in the huge 2019 merger and it's safe to assume that Disney isn't done taking over the industry.