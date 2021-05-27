Everything You Need to Know About Victorian Style Houses

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The sofa is undoubtedly the focal point of every living room — and there’s a lot that goes into buying a sofa. From size and depth to upholstery and color, there are many boxes to tick off. But perhaps the most important criteria (following comfort, of course) is style. By now, you’re likely aware that there are lots of sofa styles out there. From classic Chesterfields and English arm roll sofas to luxe tuxedo picks and eye-catching camelbacks, we’ve covered a lot of fun sofa shapes here at Apartment Therapy. But there’s something so luxurious and irresistible about the flared arm sofa. A subtly stylish design, these sofas feature armrests that slightly slope for an angular look that adds the right amount of, well, flair to any space. Below, find 10 of our favorite flared arm sofas we think you’ll absolutely love.