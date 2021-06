LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fired Louisville Metro Police Detective Joshua Jaynes is fighting for his job back during a series of hearings that started Thursday, Jun. 3. Jaynes wrote the search warrant for the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March 2020 where she was later killed in a police shooting. He was fired by LMPD's interim chief Yvette Gentry in Jan. 2021. Gentry said he violated LMPD's standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lied in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the warrant.