Your Ultimate Guide to Meatless Grilling: The Best Plant-Based Burgers, Dogs and More
Grilling is on the schedule for at least 60 percent of Americans this holiday weekend, but if you're eating a plant-based diet, that means finding the perfect substitute for dogs and burgers that will satisfy your tastebuds and your dietary choices. Now you can have both tasty grillable vegan patties and dogs, and enjoy the thrill of the grill with the rest of the family. Just buy double, since they're going to love the taste of your plant-based options, too.929nin.com