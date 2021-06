Nearly 42 million Americans go camping every year, And, since 2014, there has been a 72 percent increase in the number of campers who camp three or more times a year. To say that camping is popular would be a huge understatement! While there are many crucial pieces of camping gear needed for a successful camping trip, only the tent is more important than a good sleeping bag among camping essentials. Most serious campers know that their sleeping bag can make the difference between a restless night of tossing and turning and a restful night of slumber that will leave them ready to face another day in the woods. For those shopping for the best sleeping bags, it’s important to understand that there is a variety of sleeping bags made for a variety of conditions.