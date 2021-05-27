Fulton's Jakob North to play in 2021 Illinois Shrine Bowl

Fulton’s Jakob North (pictured) has been invited to play in the 2021 Illinois Shrine Bowl. North will play football at Augustana this fall. Contributed Photo | Jessica North

FULTON — The Fulton Steamers will be represented at the 2021 Illinois Shrine Bowl.

Fulton’s Jakob North was selected to play in this year’s Shrine game, which will be played June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington, Illinois.

North will spend a week participating in various events associated with the Shriners Hospital for Children leading up to the day of the game.

“It was a really big honor,” North said. “At first, I was really excited about it because I didn’t know if we’d have any football games this year because of COVID, so I knew I was going to get at least that game.

“I was just really excited because it’s a lot of great players that get to work together, and get to work with some different coaches.”

North is one of 120 Illinois players selected to play in the game. All players were nominated by their coaches, then selected to play in the game by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.

North will attend Augustana College this fall, where he will play football and study Kinesiology. He missed the 2020 spring football season after having shoulder surgery.

“I’m excited to get back to the field,” North said.

The Shrine Bowl has been played since 1975 and benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children. For more information, go to www.ilshrinegame.com.

“It’s always great to be able to give back,” North said.