Las Cruces, NM

Road Maintenance on Hanger Lake Road

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 13 days ago
Streets Management will be conducting Road Maintenance on Hanger Lake Road between Bataan Memorial and End of the City Right of Way beginning Tuesday, June 1. This work is expected to take place through Thursday, June 3. This schedule is subject to change due to weather. For the public's convenience, crews will work from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.

The closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes and will be in City of Las Cruces Council District #5.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time. For more information,please contact Streets Management at 575-541-2595 .

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

