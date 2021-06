Though still playing in theaters for the time being, with PVOD release date scheduled for next week on June 1, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that Spiral: From The Book of Saw will arrive exclusively on Starz on October 8. After all, if it's Halloween, it must be Saw. In a statement (via THR), Starz president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman said: “Starz is excited to expand upon our recently announced theatrical output agreement with Lionsgate, bringing more premium content to our subscribers ahead of schedule with Spiral and the blockbuster Saw franchise." Spiral: From The Book of Saw is now playing in theaters.