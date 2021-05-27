What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Dairy-Free Caesar Salad Tempeh Wrap

When it comes to salads, you can’t go wrong with a classic caesar salad. It’s creamy and delicious, but sadly the only plant-based part of a caesar salad is the lettuce. Thankfully it’s very easy to make a dairy-free caesar dressing, and we can take it one step further by making it healthier than its non-vegan counterpart by using cashews to obtain that creaminess we are all familiar with. Why not go another step further by wrapping it all up with some crispy baked tempeh turning this into a protein-rich Vegan Tempeh Caesar Salad Wrap.