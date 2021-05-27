newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'Keep ya mask on my boy': Knicks fan appears to spit at Trae Young, now banned from games

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Hawks star Trae Young on Thursday aimed to brush off an incident from the night before in which he was evidently spit at during Atlanta's loss in Game 2 of their playoff series against New York. A viral capture of the incident off TV footage circulated on Twitter,...

www.13wmaz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#Star#The Night Before#Sixers#Fan Behavior#Popcorn#Playoff Series#Tv Footage#Atlanta#Pic#Guru#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAchambleeblueandgold.com

Nate the Great and the New-Look, Good Vibes Atlanta Hawks

Last December, I wrote an article about my beloved Atlanta Hawks, in which I projected them to finish about eighth in the Eastern Conference. At the time of writing, the Hawks sit at fifth in the East standings, even by record with the 4th place, shockingly good, New York Knicks. But, to paraphrase the immortal words of David Byrne, how did we get here?
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

The unselfishness of Trae Young and John Collins has helped the Hawks take the next step

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.
NBAfantasypros.com

Trae Young posts 30/10 in defeat to Pacers

Trae Young compiled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Indiana. The Hawks were coming off a highly impressive victory over the Suns, but came up short tonight in Indiana. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will gladly take Young's performance in this one after he didn't need to do much in the previous contest. He'll get three days of rest before taking on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards on Monday night.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Picks

WAS vs. ATL (-6.5), O/U: 240.5. The WAS-ATL matchup is the most appealing game on the slate. The two teams combined for 249 points when they met on Monday, and both have something to play for again tonight. Russell Westbrook ($12,400) and his inflated salary will be a major decision point, while the continued absence of Bradley Beal opens up some viable cheap value. Any Hawks starters would make for decent run-back options with a fast-paced matchup against a bad Wizards defense that's always an ideal spot to target.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks clinch playoff berth with comeback win over Wizards

More than four years after the franchise last participated in a playoff game on Apr. 28, 2017, the Atlanta Hawks are officially returning to the postseason. While that was largely academic prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, the Hawks needed just one more positive result to clinch a top-six seed and, by proxy, a berth in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. It wasn’t smooth sailing for the duration of the night, but the Hawks overcame a double-digit deficit and escaped with a 120-116 victory to ensure a trip to the playoffs.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Wizards vs Hawks Picks and Odds

The Washington Wizards look to keep their playoff hopes alive as 6.5-point underdogs in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook set the NBA record for career triple-doubles in a loss to the Hawks Monday. Read below for a breakdown and best bet on the game. Two teams with two different...
NBAthenationalnews.com

Trae Young inspires Hawks to play-off berth with dramatic win against Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks clinched their first play-off berth since 2017 with a thrilling 120-116 home win over the Washington Wizards. Trae Young scored 33 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 20, and John Collins finished with 18, including the three-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead with 24 seconds left. The Hawks post-season berth...
NBANBA

Recap: Wizards fall 120-116 in Atlanta

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (34), Daniel Gafford (16), Davis Bertans (14) Hawks: Trae Young (33), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20), John Collins (18) The Wizards were defeated 120-116 by the Hawks on Wednesday night in the teams’ second consecutive meeting. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 34 points while Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 33. It was Washington’s second consecutive game playing without Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) and the first time since April 10 that the team lost a regulation game by more than one point.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/10

There are six games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate for DraftKings and FanDuel, and most have playoff implications. As a result, and with injuries in several spots, gamers can expect heavy usage from studs and possibly some different rotations than have been seen throughout the year. At this point in the season, injury and lineups news will be extremely important to monitor, so make sure you’re staying on top of it to make the most optimal NBA DFS picks. I plan to update this article with notes at the top until about 5 p.m. EST each day. After that, be sure to check out the Deeper Dive show with Loughy and me from 5 to 6 p.m. EST every weekday and Live Before Lock in the hour leading up until lock each day on the Awesemo YouTube channel.
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.