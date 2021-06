The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t have a clear number-one tight end ahead of training camp. Could rookie Luke Farrell become that player?. Tight end is currently the Jaguars’ weakest link even though they had the opportunity to upgrade the unit earlier this year. They passed up the chance to sign Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry in free agency. They also decided against using an early-round selection on the position in this year’s draft. Heading into the summer, the Jags’ top tight ends right are Chris Manhertz and James O’Shaughnessy, but could rookie Luke Farrell move ahead of them on the depth chart?