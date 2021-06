CLAREMORE — Calling all gospel singers and pickers, Shepherd’s Cross is hosting its annual Woolly Gospel Singing inside the Tour Barn on Saturday, June 12 from 1-4 p.m. All individuals, families and church groups are welcome to come out and enjoy gospel, country Christian, worship and hymns inside the downstairs area of the Tour Barn. Shepherd’s Cross is putting out the call for volunteer musicians to bring their instruments, voices and favorite songs. Come out to pick, sing and play together – like the good old days! Those who register in advance are given priority on the roster, which fills quickly. However, walk-ins will be admitted as time allows.