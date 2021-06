Last year a mountaineering team applied for a permit from the Sichuan Mountaineering Association (SMA) to attempt an unclimbed peak in the Qionglai Mountains, Sichuan Province, an area in southwest China that includes eastern Tibet. The SMA is the local branch of the Chinese Mountaineering Association (CMA), and is the governing body for mountaineering in the province. With easier access, more technical routes and more unclimbed mountains than Tibet itself, Sichuan sees thousands of climbers, including guided clients, every year. But without a permit, we can’t legally climb any peak over 11,500 feet here, and a new regulation states that unpermitted first ascents won’t be counted as first ascents.