Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

100-Day Bulldog Countdown: Let's get it started

By Robbie Faulk
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again. As baseball season begins to wind down and we get into the dog days of summer, there’s going to be a lull in our conversations. Make no mistake, though, football is just around the corner in just a few short months. To help alleviate...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
207K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moorhead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#Get It Started#American Football#Football Season#Ole Miss Football#Out For Season#Ole Miss Rebels#Louisiana Tech#Dws#The Air Raid#Sec#Baton Rouge#Mississippi A M#Mississippi State#Cougars#Armed Forces Bowl#The Game#Msu Play Ball#Baseball Season#Starkville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbus, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Bulldogs get win at Otter

COLUMBUS – Batesville beat Rushville and Hauser during Monday's match on the East nine at Otter Creek. The Bulldogs shot a 180 to defeat the Lions (190) and Jets (203). Dean Campbell led the Dogs with a 42. Austin Pohlman (45), Logan Fletcher (45), Jackson Wanstrath (48) and Jack Abplanalp (48) rounded out the BHS scoring.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Nice start Turk . . . now let’s get him some help!!!

Here’s the Link for those that want to check in throughout the morning:. UNC has started with everyone throwing darts . . . No reason we can’t join the party!!!. We're playing with UNC so you know it's there for the taking. Not taking advantage of the par 5's and the first par 3. Kyle and Colby has to get going. Doesn't look like William's going to be any help again today. Jacob and Turk are going to have to go real low.
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Let’s Relive Monty Rice and the Bulldogs Stuffing Mississippi State’s Guts Out on the Goal Line in 2017

Listen, I’m going to be honest with you guys. We’re almost a month removed from the 2021 NFL Draft, and while I concede to understanding the vision behind the Tennessee Titans selecting former Georgia Bulldogs stud linebacker Monty Rice, I still don’t quite think I’m ready to say I agree with the pick. For me, it’s just about the value – this was a guy that was way over-drafted while better values at wide receiver were on the board. That’s stuck in my craw. Like, I understand that the future is a little uncertain at inside linebacker beyond 2021, but you probably could’ve snagged the dude later in the draft. That’s all I’m saying.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 100 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU returns to action Sept. 4 at Wisconsin and, in the meantime, our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with that number of days remaining. We get things started at No. 100, which isn't on any jerseys but calls attention back to last December.
College Sportsobnug.com

Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 100, Joseph Amos

Tuesday’s announcement that Boise State would be at FULL CAPACITY for the Fall couldn’t have been timed better because that’s the only thing that will get a fanbase excited for football other than what I’ll propose next. What if we looked at one player on the Boise State roster each day for the next 100 days until kickoff on 9/4? We could even sync up the remaining days with the jersey number of the player! That would be amazing! Okay, yes...the countdown has been going on for a number of years and it is my baby (I say that in the humblest way possible), but man...last year’s countdown seemed a bit off after we learned football would not be played on day 0. This year, Football God’s willing, it will be. Just ask AD Jeramiah Dickey. This year, we’ve got some new players to highlight, some local celebs joining the writing roster, and a lot of bad nicknames to dish out. Let’s goooooo.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Beamer, Shaw and others begin 100-day countdown to season

The 2021 South Carolina Gamecocks football season is 100 days away as of Thursday, May 27. On September 4, the Gamecocks will host Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on SEC Network + and ESPN+. It will be the first game played under new head coach Shane Beamer, who returned to head the Gamecocks football program in early December after last coaching under Steve Spurrier in Columbia in 2010.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 98 Days

We're less than 100 days away from the start of the 2021 Football season! Washington will host Montana on September 4th, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
Violent Crimesmgoblog.com

Let's Start Again: Point Guard

A series looking at Michigan's 2021-22 basketball outlook. Previously: center, power forward, small forward, shooting guard. DeVante' Jones (Sr.): Coastal Carolina transfer shot 54/33 from floor with big FT rate and 87% shooting at the line. Had top 50 assist rate as sophomore before being pushed into more of an off-ball role last year. Crafty more than explosive.
College Sports247Sports

Respect Hard To Come By for No. 10 Overall Seed Notre Dame

A monumental accomplishment obviously didn’t impress the NCAA Tournament Baseball Selection Committee enough to reward nationally-ranked Notre Dame with a top eight seed, which would have meant hosting a Super Regional at Frank Eck Stadium should the Irish claim the South Bend Regional this weekend. Instead, slotted No. 10, the...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

MacLeod readies for first NCAA regional start

Mississippi State has not announced their pitching plans for the weekend, but fans should expect to see left hander Christian MacLeod at some point. The talented southpaw is 5-4 on the season with a 3.60 ERA. The month of May has been up and down for MacLeod. Back on May 7th against South Carolina, the Huntsville, Alabama product threw seven shutout innings in a one-hit performance. For his efforts, MacLeod was named SEC pitcher of the week.
Tulsa, OK247Sports

Notre Dame Visit Set for Tulsa Cornerback Transfer Akayleb Evans

Following an announcement of his final five school, former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans will take an official visit according to sources inside the Gug. The Fighting Irish will get a shot with one of the most coveted graduate transfers in the country. According to our sources, Evans will arrive in...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dan Mullen signs contract extension with Florida Gators

The Florida Gators and Dan Mullen will see quite a bit of each other over the next couple of seasons. According to a release from Florida Athletics, first reported by Swamp247, the football team and veteran head coach agreed to a new contract extension that will give him a significant raise through the 2026 season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LSU offers 2023 Top247 athlete Lewis Carter

2023 Tampa (Fla.) Catholic athlete Lewis Carter added an LSU offer, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. Linebackers coach Blake Baker offered the talented four-star prospect out of the Sunshine State, adding to his impressive run this spring, which included earning a mention as a top performer at the Under Armour Miami camp.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LSU RB Kevontre Bradford enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU running back Kevontre Bradford entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season in Baton Rouge, sources told Geaux247 on Wednesday. After not getting enough out of the running back position in 2020, LSU is down a back as the veterans look to find their groove and two highly-touted recruits hit campus ahead of the 2021 season.
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia offers 2022 four-star DL Hero Kanu

Georgia extended an offer to 2022 four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu out of Santa Margarita Catholic on Tuesday after the Rancho Santa Margarita, Cali. native attended camp in Athens. Originally from Germany, Kanu is headlining the PPI Recruits DreamChasers Tour that brings prospects from Europe around the United States. Athens...
Georgia State247Sports

Daran Branch no longer with Georgia football team

Another defensive back inked by Georgia in the 2020 class has left the program. Dawgs247 has learned that Daran Branch, a redshirt freshman who appeared in two games at cornerback a season ago, is no longer with the team and has been absent for quite some time. It is unclear at this time whether or not Branch plans on playing football in the future. His name is not currently in the NCAA's student-athlete transfer portal. He is no longer included on UGA's official roster at GeorgiaDogs.com.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

UNC Ready for Return to NCAA Postseason

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When North Carolina steps onto the diamond at Texas Tech's Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Friday night, it will mark the program’s first NCAA Tournament game in 725 days. There’s a lot that has happened around the Carolina program over the past two years, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered the 2020 baseball season not long after it began and shifting into a coaching transition from Mike Fox to longtime assistant Scott Forbes last August.