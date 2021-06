Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Joel Murphy to the additional position of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Murphy will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board also unanimously appointed Howard McLure to continue to serve as its Lead Independent Director.