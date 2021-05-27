Cancel
Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Shows The Warmth Of An Ordinary Life In New Teaser For Season 2

By C. Hong
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN has released a second teaser for the upcoming second season of “Hospital Playlist”!. “Hospital Playlist” stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been friends ever since. The new season promises the same heartwarming friendship at the heart of the drama, as well as telling the ordinary stories of ordinary doctors at an ordinary hospital.

www.soompi.com
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Hospital Playlist 2 releases new poster and stills

Hospital Playlist is almost back for its second season! After all those cliffhangers, I can’t wait to finally learn what’s happened to the gang. Recently, the poster above was released showing the five doctors after work, waiting for the rain to stop; the caption says: “The ordinary days of our special lives.”
TV & Videosallkpop.com

tvN drama 'Hospital Playlist S2' releases its second teaser

The second season of tvN's hit drama series 'Hospital Playlist' is officially scheduled to air its first episode on June 17. The setting of the drama 'Hospital Playlist S2' is in a busy and fast-paced hospital, where lives are ended and lives are saved every single day. However, despite all this, the story focuses on unraveling the normal, and sometimes special, days that are typically spent by a group of doctor friends who share a passion for music.
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: Song Seung Heon And Lee Ha Na Join Forces To Catch A Killer In Chilling New Teaser For “Voice 4”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Voice 4” has released a suspenseful new teaser!. “Voice,” which aired its first season in 2017, revolves around an emergency call center and the employees who fight crime using the limited information they get from the urgent calls they receive. The upcoming fourth season will pit the Golden Time Team against a vicious murderer with extraordinary hearing abilities that rival their own.
TV SeriesSoompi

“Hospital Playlist” Squad Enjoys A Small Break Together Amidst Their Hectic Lives In New Poster For Season 2

TvN’s “Hospital Playlist 2” shared a heartwarming new poster!. “Hospital Playlist,” which stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been close friends ever since, tells the everyday stories of ordinary doctors and patients. After stealing viewers’ hearts last year, the hit medical drama is returning for a second season this June.
TV SeriesCollider

New ‘Dexter’ Revival Teaser Shows a Charming Side to the Killer

Showtime has been busy teased fans of Dexter quite a bit lately, and the network has dropped yet another teaser trailer for the upcoming revival. So far there's been a lot of buzz - and a lot of questions - about what to expect from this single-season miniseries featuring America's most endearing serial killer. This newest teaser shows a snippet of what daily life is like for Dexter in his new environment.
TV & VideosNorristown Times Herald

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

While NBC still contemplates the fate of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, fans can enjoy a two-day marathon of the musical comedy-drama on the E! network. All 25 episodes from the critically acclaimed first two seasons will play back-to-back on E!, beginning with the pilot at 9 AM on Sunday, May 30 through Monday, May 31. In addition, all episodes of the dramedy series are currently streaming on Peacock, which could potentially be the new home for a third season, should NBC choose to renew it.
TV Seriesthis song is sick

Lil Dicky Shares Insane New Teaser Trailer for Season 2 of ‘Dave’

It’s looking like season two of Lil Dicky‘s hit tv series, Dave, will be one for the books. Lil Dicky shared the first ever season two trailer for the show, and it features a whole bunch of non-sensical calamity, drenched with high-production special effects. We’re only a few weeks away...
MusicSoompi

Jeon Mi Do And Kim Dae Myung Return As Kindhearted Doctors And Friends In “Hospital Playlist 2”

“Hospital Playlist 2” has released the first look at Jeon Mi Do and Kim Dae Myung in the upcoming new season!. tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been friends ever since. The new season promises the same heartwarming friendship at the heart of the drama, as well as telling the ordinary stories of ordinary doctors at an ordinary hospital.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals the Return of Terry Silver!

Terry Silver is officially confirmed for Cobra Kai Season 4! Netflix has just shared a teaser trailer that gives us our first look at the return of the villain, who made his debut in The Karate Kid Part III. The character is once again being played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The teaser also includes a voiceover from the character, featuring lines of his dialogue from The Karate Kid Part III. The teaser then concludes with, “Now The Real Pain Begins.”
TV & Videosallkpop.com

7 K-Dramas that you need to watch at least once in your life!

Here are 7 K-Dramas that you need to watch at least once in your life!. The drama follows the seemingly ego-centric and narcissistic vice chairman of Yumyung Group, Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), who gets an interesting wake-up call after his secretary for nine years, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), decides to quit within a month.
TV SeriesSoompi

tvN Shares Detailed Drama Lineup For 2nd Half Of 2021

TvN has released their drama lineup for the remainder of 2021!. In 2020, tvN attracted a wide global audience with their hit dramas “Crash Landing on You” and “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” On top of that, they gained more attention with 2021 dramas “Vincenzo,” “Mouse,” and “Navillera.”. Last...
CelebritiesSoompi

Hyeri And Jang Ki Yong Enjoy Their First Date In Contrasting Outfits In “My Roommate Is A Gumiho”

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong will be going on a sweet date!. Based on a popular webtoon, “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Hyeri), who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.
TV & Videosnetflixjunkie.com

K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Netflix gives us new content every new month and K-Dramas are no exception this June. As we all know, Netflix adds to its library various content every month, ranging from documentaries to action-packed series. You can watch whatever you want with the wide catalog of Netflix. Going into another month, we already wonder what awaits us on the K-Drama side. Fans of the Korean shows are impatient for the new installments. Some of them are coming for the first time, some of them are merely continuing. But what K-Dramas are coming to Netflix in June 2021? Here are all of them.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

11 Korean Drama's for the Month of June 2021

11 Korean Drama's which will be released to the public in June 2021. Cast: Park Ji Yeon, Lee Tae Sun, Jang Eui Soo, Go Sung Min. Genre: Slice-Of-Life, Coming of Age, Romance, Youth. Cast: Park Ji-Hoon, Kang Min-ah, Bae In-Hyuk. Broadcast Details: Monday’s and Tuesday’s. Adapted from a Webtoon –...