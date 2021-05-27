Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Shows The Warmth Of An Ordinary Life In New Teaser For Season 2
TvN has released a second teaser for the upcoming second season of “Hospital Playlist”!. “Hospital Playlist” stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five doctors who first met in medical school and have been friends ever since. The new season promises the same heartwarming friendship at the heart of the drama, as well as telling the ordinary stories of ordinary doctors at an ordinary hospital.www.soompi.com