Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song English Dub Coming to Funimation This Week

By Michael Ruiz
Coming Soon!
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, it was announced the English dub of Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song (stylized Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-) will be coming to the Funimation streaming service on May 29. Some of the cast and crew have also been revealed. The Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song English dub hails from Wit Studio, the...

www.comingsoon.net
