Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Table Rock Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Stone; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR WESTERN TANEY AND SOUTHEASTERN STONE COUNTIES At 1007 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollister, or near Branson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Taney and southeastern Stone Counties, including the following locations... Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock State Park, Table Rock Lake, Bull Creek, Table Rock, Kirbyville, Blue Eye, Ozark Beach, Powersite and Walnut Shade. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH