Ozark County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ozark, Taney by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Sparta to 15 miles east of Forsyth to 8 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thornfield... Brownbranch HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Stone County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Table Rock Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Stone; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR WESTERN TANEY AND SOUTHEASTERN STONE COUNTIES At 1007 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hollister, or near Branson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Taney and southeastern Stone Counties, including the following locations... Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock State Park, Table Rock Lake, Bull Creek, Table Rock, Kirbyville, Blue Eye, Ozark Beach, Powersite and Walnut Shade. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HOWELL AND OZARK COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Ozark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OZARK AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 531 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gainesville, or 14 miles north of Bull Shoals, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Bull Shoals Lake Norfork Lake... Gainesville Bakersfield... Theodosia South Fork... Pontiac Sundown... Willhoit Tecumseh... Pottersville Caulfield... Udall Hardenville... Moody Sycamore... Isabella Zanoni
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Taney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OZARK...DOUGLAS SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHEASTERN TANEY AND NORTHWESTERN HOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sparta, or 10 miles southeast of Ozark, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Plains... Lake Taneycomo Ava... Forsyth Willow Springs... Merriam Woods Sparta... Kissee Mills Rockaway Beach... Pomona Taneyville... Wasola Oldfield... Brixey Brushyknob... Elkhead Thornfield... Rome Vanzant... Squires
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Ozark County, MOKTLO

Rain floods road at Hodgson Mill; vehicle gets stranded

A flooded road in Ozark County led to a vehicle getting stranded on Sunday. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s dispatch, Missouri Highway 181 is under water at Hodgson Mill. A motorist had attempted to cross Hodgson Mill. The motorist attempted to turn around, but the vehicle became stuck in...
Ozark County, MOKYTV

Roads flooded around Hodgson Mill in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several rural communities have been hit hard by recent rainfall, leading to flooded roads all around southwest Missouri. Flooding has particularly impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek near Sycamore, Missouri. High water stretches along a significant portion of...