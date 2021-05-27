Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ozark, Taney by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Sparta to 15 miles east of Forsyth to 8 miles southeast of Taneyville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thornfield... Brownbranch HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov