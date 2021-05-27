Cancel
Aging: Clinical trial on potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Genome-wide DNA methylation analysis was conducted on saliva samples using the Illumina Methylation Epic Array and DNAmAge was calculated using the online Horvath DNAmAge clock (also published in Aging). The diet and lifestyle treatment was associated with a 3.23 years decrease in DNAmAge compared with controls. DNAmAge of those in...

www.sciencedaily.com
ScienceScience Daily

Amazon indigenous group's lifestyle may hold a key to slowing down aging

A team of international researchers has found that the Tsimane indigenous people of the Bolivian Amazon experience less brain atrophy than their American and European peers. The decrease in their brain volumes with age is 70% slower than in Western populations. Accelerated brain volume loss can be a sign of dementia.
Peterborough, NHConcord Monitor

Intuitive eating is a non-diet approach to a balanced lifestyle

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Tiffany Calcutt had to completely change the way she interacted with clients. As the owner of Harvest Nutrition and Wellness in Peterborough, Calcutt had traditionally operated in a way that really mimicked what she learned in school: counting calories, focusing on weight loss, protein, exercise. It varied from client to client, but it almost always meant a trip to the scale to track progress.
Sciencefinchannel.com

Aging matters

The FINANCIAL -- As a master’s student studying biology at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, India, Sneha Dutta came across research in one of her classes that fascinated her. Authored by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s William Mair, it demonstrated that regulating a metabolic pathway in the brain could change the way we age. For a whole host of diseases, the biggest risk factor was simply getting older, Harvard University notes.
Sciencemarthastewart.com

Science Says You Can Reverse the Aging Process by Three Years in Just Eight Weeks

Eating tasty, nutritious meals and staying physically fit are just a couple of wellness-related goals that studies have shown can support healthy aging. According to a new peer-reviewed study by Helfgott Research Institute scientists published in Impact Journals LLC, movement and a mindful diet don't just make you feel good—they can also reverse your biological age. The researchers explained that aging is what causes chronic disease, so making these subtle lifestyle changes can actually help you live "better, longer."
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Up for Patients With Active Cancer

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with active cancer hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are more likely to die, according to a study published online June 7 in Cancer. Chen Fu, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and...
Bethesda, MDdoctorslounge.com

Healthy Diet May Lower Risk for Pregnancy Complications

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A healthier diet during periconception and pregnancy is associated with a lower risk for common pregnancy complications, according to a study published online June 2 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Mengying Li, Ph.D., from the U.S. National Institutes of Health in...
Cancerutsouthwestern.edu

Mechanism in yeast cells offers new insight into regulating cholesterol

UT Southwestern scientists have identified a previously unknown mechanism by which yeast cells regulate the production of mevalonate, a form of cholesterol. The findings, published online in eLife, could eventually lead to new ways to fight high cholesterol, a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease in humans. “It’s exciting that...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

ACG Updates Guideline for Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an updated clinical guideline issued by the American College of Gastroenterology and published in the May issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of idiosyncratic drug-induced liver injury (DILI). Noting that DILI remains one...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Whole-Fruit Intake May Reduce Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Consuming whole fruit is associated with a lower risk for developing type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online June 2 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Nicola P. Bondonno, Ph.D., from Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, and colleagues...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021--Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

Aging with vitality

If being sedentary is the new smoking, then UC Irvine’s nascent Exercise as Medicine class is the modern equivalent of the old surgeon general’s warning on cigarette packs. Taught by James Hicks, professor of ecology & evolutionary biology, the course examines the hazards of physical inactivity and explores how exercise...
ScienceNature.com

Neutrophils hit reverse in ageing

Neutrophil migration from the circulation to sites of inflammation is a highly regulated process involving adhesive interactions with vessel walls and local chemotactic cues. However, previous studies have shown that this process can become dysregulated or even reversed in some circumstances. Nourshargh and colleagues show that reverse transendothelial migration (rTEM) of neutrophils to re-enter the circulation occurs more frequently in aged mice, and they outline a mechanism involving increased production of CXCL1 by tissue-resident mast cells.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cardiac Monitor Implant Detects A-Fib in More Stroke Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with ischemic stroke attributed to large- or small-vessel disease, an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) more frequently detects atrial fibrillation (AF) over 12 months than usual care with external cardiac monitoring, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
ScienceEurekAlert

DNA methylation changes and characteristics in neurons of bipolar disorder patients

A research collaboration based in Kumamoto University, Japan has revealed the DNA methylation status of gene transcriptional regulatory regions in the frontal lobes of patients with bipolar disorder (BD). The regions with altered DNA methylation status were significantly enriched in genomic regions which were reported to be genetically related to BD. These findings are expected to advance the understanding of the pathogenesis of BD and the development of therapeutic drugs targeting epigenetic conditions.
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Study to Assess the Risk Factors of Depressive Symptoms in Elderly

A new study from the Max Planch Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and the University of Münster finds that depression caused by cardiovascular diseases plays a smaller role in seniors compared to younger people. It was previously unknown whether age influenced the likelihood of suffering from depressive mood or depression.
DietsFood Navigator

Plant-centred or low-fat diets for heart health?

Fresh research has come out comparing the heart benefits associated with low-fat and ‘plant-centred’ diets. The results are in – plant-centred diets could be more effective at lowering heart disease risk. Longstanding debate has focused on whether diets that are low in fat or high in plants are better for...
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Temple scientists take deep dive into molecular causes of abnormal clotting in CV disease

(Philadelphia, PA) - More than two decades of research on how platelets in the blood become activated and stick together to form clots has given Satya P. Kunapuli, PhD, Professor of Physiology, Professor of Pharmacology and Director of the Sol Sherry Thrombosis Research Center at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, extensive insight into the role of abnormal clot formation in cardiovascular disease.