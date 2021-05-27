Canada hit with wave of antisemitic attacks sparked by Israel-Gaza conflict

TEL AVIV, Israel — Few politicians have quite the knack for turning adversity to advantage as does Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before fighting erupted May 10 between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the country’s longest-serving leader looked set for a spectacular fall from grace. His political opponents were putting the finishing touches on a coalition agreement that would likely have seen him finally ejected from office after 12 years, and left even more vulnerable to the criminal corruption charges he is currently battling in court.