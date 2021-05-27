Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon reports 21 new coronavirus deaths as state surpasses 200K cases

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 21 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, one of the largest daily jumps in recent weeks. The report brings the state's death toll to 2,660. Further information on the fatalities was not immediately available. The OHA said details would be made available later.

