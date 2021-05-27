Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, GA

DeKalb County courthouse evacuated due to alleged bomb threat; police investigating

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

An investigation is underway following an emergency evacuation of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur early May 26 due to a suspected explosive device. The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office ordered all occupants to be evacuated and implemented an immediate security sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station, "out of an abundance of caution."

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Bomb Threat#Long Gun#County Police#Sheriff S Office#Law Enforcement#Decatur Police Department#Dekalb Police K9#The Marshal S Office#The Sheriff S Office#West Trinity Place#Authorities#West Howard Avenue#North Mcdonough Street#Church Street#Bond#Commerce Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Dekalb County, GACBS 46

1 killed, 5 injured in shooting outside of DeKalb smoke shop

DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)— DeKalb County police are looking for a person who shot six people, killing one of them, during a drive-by shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to The Connoisseur Smoke Shop at the intersection of S. Hairston Road and Redan Road at about 9:45 p.m. According to DeKalb County...
Dekalb County, GACBS 46

5 shot outside of DeKalb smoke shop

DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are looking for a person who shot five people during a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened Sunday night just after 9:30 p.m. near The Connoisseur Smoke Shop on Redan Road. According to DeKalb County police, a car drove by and fired as many as 30...
Stone Mountain, GAfox5atlanta.com

1 killed, 5 wounded after 30 rounds fired at DeKalb County gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A drive-by shooting at a Dekalb County gas station killed one and left five people injured. Police said a 60-year-old Earl Adams was killed. The violence took place Sunday night at the intersection of Redan Road and South Hairston Road. Victims told police they had come out of the Chevron when a vehicle pulled up and at least one person started firing.
Doraville, GACBS 46

Police investigating shooting near Doraville

DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46)—DeKalb Police are working to determine the circumstances of a shooting on McElroy Road near the Doraville area on Monday afternoon. Police said the victim who is a man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Dekalb County, GAfox5atlanta.com

DeKalb police searching for runaway teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said 14-year-old Kyla Flagg was reported as a runaway on Saturday and was last seen near Nolan Trail in DeKalb County. Police said she is 5-foot-6 and about 110...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Dekalb County, GArocketcitynow.com

DeKalb Police search for missing teen girl who got into 'unknown sedan'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager who went missing on Saturday. In a social media post, the department said it was looking for 13-year-old Hannah Hollman who was reported as a runaway. Police said she was last seen in the 2300 block of Charleston Pointe - and Atlanta address on DeKalb's westside.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.