DeKalb County courthouse evacuated due to alleged bomb threat; police investigating
An investigation is underway following an emergency evacuation of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur early May 26 due to a suspected explosive device. The DeKalb Sheriff's Office ordered all occupants to be evacuated and implemented an immediate security sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station, "out of an abundance of caution."