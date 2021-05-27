Bill Belichick evaluates Patriots quarterback situation: 'We all have a lot of things we got to work on'

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the possibility of a summer quarterback battle is brewing in Foxborough. That much was evident once the Patriots re-signed last year's starter Cam Newton prior to the start of free agency and followed that up by selecting Alabama's Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That position battle will likely take months to truly develop, but that didn't stop folks from asking Bill Belichick about it on Thursday leading up to New England's OTA session.