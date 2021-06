Elon Musk’s impulsive tweets and fickle attitude about Bitcoin are hurting his reputation among Tesla and crypto fans, a new social media study has found. According to data from the sentiment analysis company Awario, first reported by Yahoo Finance, “positive-to-negative sentiment” of tweets about Musk plunged in May after the billionaire started criticizing Bitcoin and announced that Tesla would no longer accept it as payment. Musk’s tweets were believed to be the main force causing Bitcoin’s overnight collapse from its record high, losing over 30 percent in dollar value in a single week.