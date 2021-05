I pulled up outside my polling place in Old Forge around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in a hurry to get my civic duty out of the way and get on with my day. I parked, pulled on my ball cap and instinctively reached for the mask peeking out from under the sun visor. I hadn’t gone maskless inside anywhere since the pandemic began, but CDC guidelines announced this week say the fully vaccinated need not wear them indoors. There are exceptions, and many public places still require masks.