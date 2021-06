In Part 2 of our interview with the Highland Medical Center’s new Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Beverage, she talks about the responsibilities of her job. “First and foremost, I still do want to see patients. I won’t see patients every day, all day long, because there are so many administrative tasks, but by seeing patients too, I’m also using all the systems that we have in place to see if there are areas that need improvement or if there are concerns from the community, I’m experiencing that as well.”