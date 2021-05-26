newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Memorial Day weekend brings rain and cooler temperatures

By Elizabeth Gardner, WRAL meteorologist
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's here! After very little travel for most of us over the last year, a lot of people are anxious to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend. I know some people are longing for some warm, sunny days on the beach or a mild day on a mountain lake.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
26K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Severe Weather#Beaches#Dry Weather#Sunny Days#Stormy Weather#European#American#Rain#Memorial Day Ceremonies#Spring#Lake#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentEyewitness News

FORECAST: Less rainy for Memorial Day

Meteorologist Connor Lewis says the weather improves on Memorial Day. Here's his Sunday night forecast. We'll inch closer to late spring conditions through the next two days. Temperatures will still be well below average on Memorial Day in the mid-60s. Showers and thunderstorms on the horizon after we get some dry weather on Tuesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
Audacy

Beautiful weather Memorial Day

Memorial Day will have beautiful weather but the rain and humidity return later in the week. WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Low humidity sticks around through Memorial Day. After a refreshing Monday morning, expect a warm afternoon with lots of sunshine. The dry feel stays with us through Monday night. Humidity edges up a little on Tuesday and a few showers are possible, but most will stay dry.”
Environmentdayton.com

Warm weather for Memorial Day, hotter temperatures ahead Tuesday

After low temperatures Sunday, the Miami Valley will see warm temperatures and sunny skies for Memorial Day, perfect weather for any outdoor celebrations, the National Weather Service reported Sunday. The area may see a light wind today. The skies will likely be sunny and we will see temperatures reaching highs...
Environmentdailyvoice.com

After The Storm: Here's Latest Memorial Day, Five-Day Forecast

A days-long stationary front that led to numerous rounds of rain and temperatures 20 degrees or more below normal the last few days has finally moved off the coast. The result will be a decent day on Monday, May 31, salvaging a big part of Memorial Day Weekend - Memorial Day itself.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Memorial Day Forecast: Temperatures, rain chances to expect

Orlando, FL - A stationary front will serve to bring in a little drier air across the area on this Memorial Day. Rain chances will be highest over the Atlantic coastal waters Monday morning with chances shifting inland during the afternoon hours. Coverage stands at 30 percent or less. Rain...
EnvironmentPosted by
Q2 News

A Sunny, Dry, and Warm Memorial Day

If Mother Nature were a pitcher, she'd be slinging fast balls because she's bringing the heat. High pressure will keep things dry over the next several days as we get warmer although spotty showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two could pop up east of Yellowstone County and along the Bighorns today.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Memorial Day Washout Brings Wind, Rain With Crowds

After 15 pandemic-clouded months, the skies refused to part for a hotly-anticipated Memorial Day reopening weekend, which quickly turned into a washout as Islanders and hordes of visitors hunkered down for a raw, wet and windy holiday. The Island’s traditional start of summer brought busy Main streets but little activity...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Heavy rain expected Memorial Day and Tuesday, according to Tulsa forecasters

Rain is expected to be a part of Tulsa Race Massacre 100-year commemoration events on Monday afternoon into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said. "Multiple rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms will progress from west to east across the area Memorial Day into Tuesday," forecasters said. "Locally heavy...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Weather expected to improve in much of US after chilly, rainy start to Memorial Day weekend

Much of the Eastern U.S. experienced a chilly, rainy, unofficial start to summer during Memorial Day weekend, though clearer skies and warmer temperatures are expected Monday. "Memorial Day is likely to flip from cloudy and cool to bright and beautiful for the central Appalachians and even much of the mid-Atlantic coast," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, according to reports.
EnvironmentCBS 58

Pleasant Memorial Day with a slight chance for a storm

The pleasant weather from Memorial Day weekend will continue into the holiday itself. Expect some more clouds with filtered sunshine throughout the day. Most of Memorial Day looks dry but we will watch an area of showers and storms that form in northern Wisconsin this afternoon. That area of rain will likely slowly move southeast and fizzle as it does. A few of our northern counties could see an isolated shower or storm later this evening.
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Stormy Memorial Day afternoon

Rainy season has arrived, and we have another round of showers and thunderstorms on tap today for much of SWFL. We’ll start the day with a sunny morning and quickly rising temperatures. Numbers will rise from sunrise lows in the lower 70s and upper 60s to afternoon highs in the lower 90s. This will help the sea breeze to develop — which will in turn help to kick off scattered to widespread storms by the early afternoon, lasting into the evening. Storms will be mainly focused on areas along and east of I-75 today, as easterly winds will keep the sea breeze pinned close to the coast. Any storms will be capable of producing torrential rain and frequent lightning — so do your best to seek out shelter when and if the storms approach your area.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Afternoon storm chances return

With rainy season in full-swing, afternoon showers and storms are back in the forecast for the upcoming week. A prevailing east wind will keep the highest chances for these daily storms at or near the coast, but everyone will have a chance at some rain over the next few days.