Cultural Competency Part 2: an entrepreneurial history
“To accept that the cries of the oppressed are legitimate, you also need to accept that the systems put in place that created the oppression need to be changed,” said Mike Green, cultural economist and chief strategist with the National Institute for Inclusive Competitiveness (NIIC). The mission of the NIIC is to raise the productivity of our most vulnerable populations (MVPs) by at least 1% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in one generation. Today, 156 years after the Civil War, African Americans create about 1% of the U.S. GDP, and disparities in income, housing, and homeownership, as well as lack of generational wealth, are still at the forefront.indianapolisrecorder.com