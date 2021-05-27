Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, VA

City Manager Presents Portsmouth’s Re-opening Plan

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortsmouth City Manager Angel L. Jones announced a projected reopening schedule for city facilities which she presented to the Portsmouth City Council. The re-opening schedule remains subject to change should the Governor modify any of the Executive Orders issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some city facilities including the recreation centers and the Portsmouth Welcome Center are already opened. Facilities that have children under 12 as regular indoor visitors, such as the Children’s Museum of Virginia, will have individualized reopening plans, as necessary.

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Portsmouth, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Portsmouth, VA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Cdc#City Hall#State Council#The Children S Museum#The Council Chamber#City Facilities#City Officials#City Employees#Regular Indoor Visitors#Departments#Governor#Termination#Virtual Meetings#Cdc Guidance#In Person Meetings#Business#Reasonable Accommodations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Portsmouth exploring ways to benefit public housing residents

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority has the green light to develop a program that could help residents save money, gain employment and eventually move out of public housing. The housing authority is one of 10 public housing agencies recently selected for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Moving to Work demonstration program. The program, which has about 80 ...
Portsmouth, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Utility assistance still available for Portsmouth customers affected financially by COVID-19

Assistance is still available for customers that were financially impacted due to COVID-19 and have past due utility bill balances. Residents who would like to apply for assistance, please visit utilities.portsmouthva.gov/ DocumentCenter/View/121/Customer-CARES-Certification-Fillable-Form for more information, or click on the utilities assistance tab on the website. Update: Citizens can apply for this assistance more than once, as long as the past due bill is over 30 days. All applications must be submitted by no later than November 15, 2021. Also, we would like to remind customers that the Department of Public Utilities Customer Service Office is CLOSED to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. If you have any questions,please call our office at 757-393-8524. To establish service, visit utilities.portsmouthva.gov/171/Customer-Service.
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
theroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
WDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
cbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
restonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Daily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Hampton, VADaily Press

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to...