City Manager Presents Portsmouth’s Re-opening Plan
Portsmouth City Manager Angel L. Jones announced a projected reopening schedule for city facilities which she presented to the Portsmouth City Council. The re-opening schedule remains subject to change should the Governor modify any of the Executive Orders issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some city facilities including the recreation centers and the Portsmouth Welcome Center are already opened. Facilities that have children under 12 as regular indoor visitors, such as the Children's Museum of Virginia, will have individualized reopening plans, as necessary.