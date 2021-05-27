Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Manufactured Housing Loan Borrowers Face Higher Interest Rates, Risks, and Barriers to Credit, New CFPB Report Finds

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers tend to be rural and lower income, and those who do not own the underlying land have the greatest challenges. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published a report that provides new insights into manufactured housing financing, a vital source of lending for millions of manufactured housing homeowners. Manufactured housing is a small segment of the overall housing supply, but it is one of the most affordable types of housing available to low-income consumers and makes up 13% of the housing stock in small towns and rural America. Those low acquisition costs, however, often come coupled with higher interest rates and limited opportunity to refinance. Consumers who do not own the underlying land are more likely to see their homes depreciate and have fewer protections if they fall behind on payments. These factors combined can make this affordable housing a potentially risky avenue for homeownership. The CFPB’s report uses new information collected under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act to shed light on the experiences of these often-overlooked families.

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Manufactured Housing#Housing Market#Cfpb#Hispanic#Hmda#African American#American Indian#Alaska Native#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Real EstateSan Bernardino County Sun

Buyer beware: Appraisers bidding up fees after loan applications

A perfect storm is upon America. Caution ahead if you need a residential appraisal. Appraisers are aging out and retiring. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have developed sophisticated, automated appraisal processes resulting in property inspection waivers for more and more borrowers. The residential appraisal industry will go the way of the horse and buggy soon enough.
Businessthemreport.com

Mortgage Rates Shift Gears

For the first time in over two months, mortgage rates have risen above the 3% mark, as this week’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) from Freddie Mac found the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) moving up to the 3.02% mark, up from last week’s average of 2.93%. A year ago at...
Real Estatekeepingcurrentmatters.com

Homeowner Wealth Increases Through Growing Equity This Year

Building financial wealth and stability remains one of the top reasons Americans choose to own a home, and as a homeowner, your wealth often grows without you even realizing it. In a recent paper published by the Urban Institute, Home Ownership is Affordable Housing, author Mike Loftin illustrates how homeowners increase their equity and their wealth simply by making monthly mortgage payments:
Real Estatefloridarealtors.org

Survey: 7 of 10 Americans Say ‘Affordable Housing’ a Top Concern

WASHINGTON – U.S. Mortgage Insurers’ (USMI) 2021 National Homeownership Market Survey finds nearly 7 in 10 (69%) respondents ranked lack of affordable housing as one of the biggest current U.S. home buying challenges, along with 57% who said the low housing supply. Housing insecurity (66%) was also a top concern.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Applications on the Rise Again Despite Rising Rates

Mortgage applications increased for the second week on a seasonally adjusted basis even as interest rates rose. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said its Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 2.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis during the week ended June 18, and was 1 percent higher before adjustment.
Real EstateInman.com

Purchase loan demand up again, bucking increase in mortgage rates

Demand for purchase loans was up for the third week in a row last week, even as mortgage rates surged to the highest level in a month, according to a weekly survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association. After adjusting for seasonal factors, applications for purchase loans were up 1 percent...
Real EstateBayInsider

US homeowners increasingly exiting mortgage forbearance, data shows

The mortgage forbearance application period set by the federal government will end soon, and more homeowners than ever have started to once again pay their mortgages. After several extensions, the date of June 30, 2021 was set as what's believed to be the final deadline for payment deferral. Last week,...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Serious delinquencies fall slowly as foreclosure ban decision looms

The number of mortgages that would normally be on the verge of foreclosure dropped another notch in May, but it remains relatively high, and that could factor into federal officials’ decisions related to when collections can move forward and whether to add additional housing relief. There were almost 1.67 million...
Lehi, UTCourier News

SimpleNexus integrates with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service to give lenders a simpler, faster way to verify borrower assets, income and employment

LEHI, Utah, June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced an integration with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) that allows lenders to streamline the verification of applicants’ assets, income and employment using a single embedded service.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

You Might Be Surprised To See Where Mortgage Rates Are At Today | June 23, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Mortgage rates for refinancing and home purchases are stagnating as inventory shrinks. However, an upward trend still seems apparent given movement during the past week and economic reopenings across America. Current mortgage refinance rates for...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

JPMorgan invests in private-label mortgage platform

A sector of the mortgage market that became a boogeyman during the Great Recession is seeing renewed interest from Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase is the latest company to invest in “private label” mortgages — loans which are bought and sold without the backing of government lenders such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

'Credit washing' scams harm lenders and honest borrowers

In the debate about credit reporting accuracy, there’s a common assertion given as fact: No one can erase bad credit information from their credit report if that information is accurate. Unfortunately, this is a myth. Removing negative information from your credit report is entirely possible and is, in fact, a booming business. It’s a scam that disadvantages identity theft victims and harms the ability of lenders to accurately underwrite loans, and it’s time for policymakers to act.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Protecting your Cash and Credit in College. Part 3: Refinancing vs. consolidating your student loans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — All week long we've been protecting your cash and credit while in college. Wednesday’s topic is your student loan. If you have a degree it’s very likely that you have a loan. According to the latest numbers from the Federal Reserve, in 2019, 69% of college students had a student loan and graduated with an average debt of almost $30,000.
Real EstateForbes

Does Refinancing A Mortgage Hurt Your Credit?

Refinancing a mortgage is when you get a new loan to replace your current home loan. Depending on the type of loan you get, refinancing could help lower your interest rate or monthly payment, or shorten your repayment terms to pay off your loan sooner. When current mortgage and refinance...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.93%"

Note: This is as of June 13th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.93%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 11 basis points from 4.04% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.93% as of June 13, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 2 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Richmond, VANBC12

Federal student loan interest rate will increase July 1st

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The federal student loan interest rate will rise to 3.73 percent for the 2021-22 academic year. That’s after the historic low of 2.75% for the past year. Now, although interest rates for student loans are increasing, rates are low compared with the last decade. A rate...
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 reasons why refinancing your mortgage is a bad idea

Homeowners consider refinancing their mortgage for a number of reasons. Some are in a hurry to refinance to lock in lower interest rates, while others refinance to get rid of private mortgage insurance for a lower payment or use their home's equity to consolidate debt. Since mortgage rates are still...