It was a LOT of fun getting to see some of our new state this past holiday weekend! We went two different ways--took the route thru San Angelo GOING, and the other way coming home--when we took a road trip to San Antonio. I haven't been on the road since we moved here last summer so it was nice to take a little break from the day in and day out usual... It was also crazy to actually see some GREEN again, as West Texas is mostly rock and dirt and brown. There were a few roads that actually reminded me of Tennessee as you go thru some hill country in between here and there...