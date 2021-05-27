KALEXIUS RANKED AS LEADING ALTERNATIVE LEGAL SERVICE PROVIDER BY CHAMBERS & PARTNERS
Kalexius has been recognized as a premier managed legal services provider by Chambers and Partners for the second year in a row. The ranking focuses on Alternative Legal Service Providers and their added value for in-house legal departments. Chambers' research highlights the rapid growth of the sector worldwide, cementing Kalexius' foresight and expertise for high-value and high-volume work such as contract remediation projects or vendor contract management.www.bostonnews.net