KALEXIUS RANKED AS LEADING ALTERNATIVE LEGAL SERVICE PROVIDER BY CHAMBERS & PARTNERS

Founded in 2015 to provide residential solar installation services for a growing network of salespeople operating as independent authorized dealers, Energy Service Partners (ESP) has installed solar on over 15,000 homes across California. Through decades of combined construction experience in luxury homes and energy-efficiency projects, ESP has developed a rapid process that averages under 25 days from contract to project realization. As an EPC firm, ESP developed technology to serve people at every step of the process, boosting the efficiency of our partners both internal and external. In the last year, ESP installed solar on nearly 4,000 homes, despite COVID-related setbacks to construction timelines and delays from municipal shutdowns, and it was the refined process and technology already in place that allowed us to adapt intelligently and stay focused on an excellent customer experience.