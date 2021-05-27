How We can Collectively Beat Cyber Crime

Cyber crime is a global problem that needs to be addressed as urgently as possible with strict measures. It is foolish to think that cyber crime only affects those on whom it befalls. It affects each and every one of us. For example, if a food delivery app gets hacked, then all of us who have ever used it will also be in the danger of getting duped through our leaked passwords, addresses and payment methods. Here are a few ways through which we can collectively fight and curb cyber crime.