Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowville, NY

Edward W. “Ed” Mushtare, 93, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward W. “Ed” Mushtare, 93, formerly of Water Street and Valley View Courts, passed away on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Rev. Mr. Ronald J. Pominville officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LCGH Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

www.wwnytv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Carthage, NY
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwny#Lcgh Fund For Hope#Deferiet#The St Regis Paper Mill#Cavalry Tabernacle#Kraft Cold Storage#Amf#Lewis County Taxi Service#Yankees#The Lewis County Fair#Lowville Area#Son Brian#N Y#Martinsville#Husband#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lewis County, NYwwnytv.com

Remembering the forgotten hamlet of Jerdan Falls

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At a first glance, it looks like any other section of the woods: trees as far as the eye can see. But it’s within these trees where people can trace their family history. “My great grandfather, Eli Chartrand, came here at age 14, worked in the...
Lowville, NYnny360.com

Lowville OFA meal site open for business

LOWVILLE — The welcoming smell of scalloped potatoes and ham wafted out of the kitchen to greet seniors attending the Lowville meal site Wednesday. It was good to be back, said the five senior citizens who gathered for lunch at Lewis County Office for the Aging congregate dining site at Maple Ridge Center. After more than a year suspending the service due to the pandemic, the OFA has begun opening its meal sites, starting with the one on East Road.
Jefferson County, NYwwnytv.com

56 new COVID cases reported in north country Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three north country counties reported a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases Friday. But there were no new deaths reported, and no new hospitalizations. The county reported 28 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 6,956. There are five people hospitalized, and the...
Lewis County, NYwwnytv.com

Daycare Bootcamp promotes in-home childcare businesses

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County agency was tasked with a tall order: find a solution to the area’s childcare shortage. The group has dreamed up a plan, but it knows a plan is only as good as the team you assemble. In February, Lewis County Economic Development Executive...
Lowville, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

In Lowville, military and community come together

With so many American Legions across the nation struggling to find members and to stay afloat, it’s here in the North Country that you truly see the connection between military and community. The Lowville American Legion in Lewis County is teaming up with members of the 10th Mountain Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade to spruce up Main Street with some new American flags to fly high.