Edward W. “Ed” Mushtare, 93, of Lowville

LOWVILLE — The welcoming smell of scalloped potatoes and ham wafted out of the kitchen to greet seniors attending the Lowville meal site Wednesday. It was good to be back, said the five senior citizens who gathered for lunch at Lewis County Office for the Aging congregate dining site at Maple Ridge Center. After more than a year suspending the service due to the pandemic, the OFA has begun opening its meal sites, starting with the one on East Road.