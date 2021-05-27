Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Builders Tackle Supply Snags, Price Hikes

By Paul Bass
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 7 days ago

The double whammy stems from the reemergence phase of the Covid-19 pandemic: Record demand for home-building and orders for windows and appliances and outlet covers — you name it — backed up in faraway warehouses or stuck on container ships jammed in international ports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGFIR_0aDsDpp600

The double whammy coincides with a construction boom, focused largely on market-rate apartments.

With advance ordering and plan alterations, builders that already had construction underway said they are finding ways to navigate the crunch with minimal delays.

“If you’re underway with these construction jobs, they’re not stopping,” reported city Building Official Jim Turcio. “You’re going to see some projects pushed back until late fall, ones that are supposed to start soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlchB_0aDsDpp600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qothP_0aDsDpp600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5Z5b_0aDsDpp600

Turcio helped one of the underway projects, “The Whit,” stay on pace this past week by approving a request to erect a temporary roof. The Houston-based development firm Hines has crews hard at work building 230 new market-rate apartments and ground-floor retail space across two new buildings at 630 and 637 Chapel, the old Comcast building site and Smoothie factory lot across the street. But they couldn’t get their hands on needed waterproofing material, insulation, and EPDM synthetic-rubber to permanently top the fast-growing complex walls.

According to the National Association of Homebuilders, a wide range of building products have soared in price: Steel mill products rose 17 percent in march, then another 18.4 percent in April. Gypsum products increased 6.6 percent over just February and March.

“I’ve been in the business 35 years. I’ve never seen anything like it,” observed Neil Frederick, who manages East Haven Builders Supply, a local division of US LBM.

As the middleman between mills and builders, Frederick has had to pass along a 40 percent price increase on lumber since just February, he said. Local contractors rely on him for both the two-by-four lumber and the plywood or oriented strand board (OSB) used to erect the walls in wood-frame buildings. The price of both has risen around 300 percent over the past year.

Contractors used to have to wait three- to four weeks for orders to come in. Now they wait eight to 12 weeks, according to Frederick. And sometimes backed-up freight carriers can’t even get the shipments in to the lumber yard within even that period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyDYW_0aDsDpp600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6mpw_0aDsDpp600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Y161_0aDsDpp600

The lumber has been arriving by truckload at the Tower Lane site off Church Street South, where Randy Salvatore’s RMS Companies crews are steadily erecting a 223-apartment complex. He had locked in those orders before the long delays set in; he did still have to pay more than originally envisioned.

Salvatore said he is still on track to complete the first part of the project by year’s end. ““That’s pure luck because of where we are in the queue,” he said. He said his crews are also in the final stages of converting the nearby former Welch Annex School at 49 Prince St. into 30 new affordable apartments

To get there, he has had to switch materials from the original plan when, say, certain types of trusses were no longer available. He’s ordering ranges and dishwashers and microwaves for the apartments eight months in advance, rather than the customary two months. He already has all windows on site even though he doesn’t plan to install them for another three months, he said. “As soon as we can get them, we’re taking them.” He’ll store exercise equipment for the complex’s eventual work-out room in a warehouse, if needed, just to make sure he has it on hand.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Salvatore said. “You’re up at night [saying], ‘What should I be ordering now?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUXMW_0aDsDpp600

Similar fortunate timing has kept the 299-apartment, 6,1000 square-foot retail “Olive and Wooster” complex (pictured) arising at the 2.72-acre 87 Union St./44 Olive St. lot, according to developer Darren Seid. He said the project is on target for the first phase to be completed by the end of 2021.

Bruce Becker, too, expects to have the $50 million net-zero 165-room “Hotel Marcel” he’s building at the old Pirelli site on Long Wharf open by year’s end, just a few months later than planned. He, too, was fortunate to have gotten his lumber orders in early enough. He, too, has been scrambling to substitute, say, different tiles or metal studs when the ordered ones are no longer available. He ordered light fixtures months earlier than usual in the construction process. “My garage is filled with light fixtures. You can’t park” in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBemC_0aDsDpp600

Officials from Spinnaker Realty did not return calls to offer an update on plans for the hotel they plan to build on the site of the former Webster Bank at Orange and Elm Street, which remains an unattended hole in the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEOgm_0aDsDpp600
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Building Products#Windows#Construction Delays#Supply And Demand#Construction Work#Increased Demand#637 Chapel#Us Lbm#Welch Annex School#Pirelli#Spinnaker Realty#Webster Bank#Elm Street#Epdm#Olive St#Builders#Construction Underway#Contractors#Minimal Delays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

After 224 Years, Townshends Selling Estate

History is for sale for $2.25 million on the East Shore — along with a whole lot of room for overnight guests of mulitple species. The sale price is for the 26.25-acre Raynham Estate fronting at 709 Townsend Ave. One of New Haven’s most prominent families has owned that property...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cracking Concrete Sparks Boathouse Battle

Something is rotten — or at least cracking — outside the house of Canal Dock. That something is the concrete topping slab that covers the deck, the pier, and the promenade that surround the city’s Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf. Less than three years after city officials cut the...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Builders Bail, Cash Out At $15M

The original duo behind an ambitious Newhallville development pocketed $15 million as they ditched the unbuilt project — leaving behind cracked asphalt, overgrown weeds, mounds of dirt, and a lingering question: Will these apartments ever get built?. Those are the latest turns in the years-long saga of 201 Munson St.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Fairbank Sells For $11M; Rehab Planned

A California-based affordable housing developer has purchased a Fair Haven senior apartment complex for $11.1 million — and is seeking a local tax break for a $7 million rehab. That building is the Fairbank Apartments at 355 Ferry St. According to the city land records database, on April 9, Fairbank...
Woodbridge, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Suburban Zoners Back “Moderate” Reforms

More housing will likely soon be allowed in Woodbridge—with infrastructure, public-hearing, and commission-approval caveats—as suburban zoners lean towards incremental land-use change. That was the outcome of the latest online special meeting of the Woodbridge Town Planning & Zoning Commission. Monday night’s roughly three-hour virtual meeting marked the suburban commissioners’ penultimate...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Crowded Hill Neighbors Blast Zone Changes

Parking is so scarce in parts of the Hill that neighbors put trash bins out on the street to try to preserve coveted parking spots. Homes are so close together that people hear toilets flushing next door. So neighbors expressed skepticism about proposals to update the city’s zoning rules —...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Dirt Pile OK’d For 101 College Construction

Expect to see dirt piles, dump trucks, and a whole lot of hard hats and building materials atop the former Rt. 34 Connector downtown —as the planned two-year construction of a new 10-story, 525,000 square-foot bioscience lab and office tower is about to begin. That planned new development is 101...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Gentrification Vampires? Try Parakeets

City Point’s busiest crew of home renovators have won admiration of some neighbors, while alienating others worried about the safety of new aerial stick-built multifamily condos. The aerial homes have been clustering on Howard Avenue and Sea Street. One of them collapsed into the street. And the builders refused to...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Spend Federal Covid $ On Climate Projects

The following letter was written by Co-Op High School senior Kiana Flores in collaboration with other New Haven Climate Movement organizers to Mayor Justin Elicker in advance of Thursday night’s public hearing on how to spend the city’s American Rescue Act federal aid. Dear Mayor Elicker,. It’s clear the cascading...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut Statebakingbusiness.com

Frito-Lay expanding Connecticut snacks plant

HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.
Woodbridge, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Open-Housing Q: What About Water/Sewer?

Should multi-family housing in the ‘burbs be limited to parts of town with public water and sewer lines?. Or can septic tanks and private wells withstand more than single-family use?. Those questions hovered over the most recent online special meeting of the Woodbridge Town Planning & Zoning Commission. They also...
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and have to hold their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

12 Decisions, 1 Q: How To Add Housing?

Some wanted to to add new apartments to existing multi-family homes they rent out for profit. Others wanted to build new affordable nonprofit homes. They were united by one goal: Find a way around New Haven’s strict zoning rules for what can be done with small lots and living spaces.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
New Haven, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in New Haven

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in New Haven: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 3. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home!; 4. Customer Service Sales Representative; 5. Driver, private car service; 6. Dispatcher Customer Service Representative; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 8. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;