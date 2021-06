Tamim Iqbal used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review in the third ODI vs Sri Lanka.© AFP. Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. According to statement from ICC, Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”