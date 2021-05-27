Cancel
Are 3PLs, last-mile carriers in the beginning of a beautiful friendship?

By Mark Solomon
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird-party logistics (3PL) providers and last-mile delivery companies are unlikely bedfellows. Many 3PLs don’t understand what last-mile carriers do and who they are. Out of necessity, however, the status quo seems likely to change. Last-mile delivery demand continues to explode in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is elevating customer expectations and continually raising the retailer performance bar. The response to these secular and intertwined trends will spawn alliances that were unimaginable five years ago.

www.freightwaves.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Mile Carriers#Last Mile Companies#Last Mile Delivery Demand#3pl#Amazon
