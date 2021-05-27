2021 Fenwick Scholar Introduces Ancient Greek Culture to Worcester Elementary Students

WORCESTER — As a high school student in Youngstown, Ohio, two of Lawrence Brownlee's teachers told him they thought "I had a voice suited to classical music," he recalled. He was selected for a program at Youngstown State University while still in high school that consisted of singing lessons every Monday night, culminating in a recital. At the recital, "After I finished there was a standing ovation from the audience," Brownlee said. "I thought, 'Hey, perhaps there is something to this classical music thing.' "