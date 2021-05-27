Cancel
Worcester, MA

2021 Fenwick Scholar Introduces Ancient Greek Culture to Worcester Elementary Students

By College of the Holy Cross
College of the Holy Cross
 13 days ago

Like most people, you might consider the “Iliad” a serious and intimidating piece of classic literature—a cornerstone meant to be read in high school and studied at the university level. But Maia Lee-Chin ’21, the 2020-2021 Fenwick Scholar, would say that a high school introduction to the “Iliad” is a decade too late—and that you’re underestimating elementary school students’ ability to understand and even personally relate to the text.

