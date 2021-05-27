2021 Fenwick Scholar Introduces Ancient Greek Culture to Worcester Elementary Students
Like most people, you might consider the “Iliad” a serious and intimidating piece of classic literature—a cornerstone meant to be read in high school and studied at the university level. But Maia Lee-Chin ’21, the 2020-2021 Fenwick Scholar, would say that a high school introduction to the “Iliad” is a decade too late—and that you’re underestimating elementary school students’ ability to understand and even personally relate to the text.news.holycross.edu