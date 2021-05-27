News Release Viewer

Cancel
Dale County, AL

Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces 25-Year Prison Sentence for Dale County Man Convicted of Multiple Child Sex Crimes. (MONTGOMERY) —Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that a Dale County man was sentenced today to serve 25 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes. Jason Park, 41, of Newton, was sentenced to 25 years for 13 counts of production of child pornography and 20 years for four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

