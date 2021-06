Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Two-year-old Havanah (A494216) is full of energy and ready to jump right into your heart! This active dog loves playing fetch with her favorite toys, and sometimes will get the “zoomies” around the play yard. Havanah needs a patient adopter who will give her the time she needs to get to know them, but she loves attention and has the potential to be someone’s very best friend. If you’re a dog-savvy person with no other pets, Havanah would be a great fit for your life.