Red Barn Summer Theatre tickets now on sale
Season and individual tickets for the 2021 season of the Red Barn Summer Theatre are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at redbarntheatre.net (online processing fee applies) or by mail using the ticket order form attached to our season brochure. Season brochures can be requested by emailing the box office at boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com. The box office will open for the season to receive phone and in-person orders beginning June 2.www.youarecurrent.com