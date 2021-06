The new right-center-left government which may or may not pass a Knesset vote of confidence a week from Monday (or earlier) has reached two never before seen milestones in Israeli politics: for the first time, a religious Orthodox Jew will serve as prime minister; and two Arabs will hold ministerial portfolios. Curiously, the left in Israel is not exceptionally troubled by a religious PM, but the right is unsettled by the Arab participation, and not because right-wing Jews are supposedly anti-Arab, but because these two Arab ministers have not accepted the Zionist narrative of the Jewish State. Neither one, in fact, attempts to hide his anti-Zionist views (keep reading below to see their most recent statements).