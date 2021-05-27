Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CFPB Takes Action Against Company and its CEO for Deceptive Deposit and Loan Products

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposed Settlement Would Require Driver Loan to Return Approximately $1 Million to Consumers. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today filed a proposed settlement against Driver Loan, LLC, and its CEO, Angelo Jose Sarjeant. If entered by the court, the settlement would require the defendants to refund about $1 million in deposits to harmed consumers, stop deceptive practices, and pay a civil penalty. The CFPB alleges that Driver Loan and Sarjeant violated federal law by misrepresenting the risks associated with their deposit product and the annual percentage rate (APR) associated with the consumer loans they make.

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfpb#Personal Loans#Ceo#Cfpb#Llc#Cfpa#Fdic#Civil Penalty Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
St. Joseph Post

FTC sends refunds to victims of student loan, mortgage scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is sending refunds totaling more than $223,000 to people who lost money to a student loan and mortgage debt relief operation. The FTC alleged that A1 DocPrep Inc., Streamlined Marketing, and their owner, Horman Ardalan falsely claimed to be from the Department of Education, and promised to reduce borrowers’ monthly payments or forgive their student loans in exchange for illegal upfront fees, according to the FTC’s September 2017 complaint. The FTC also alleged the defendants targeted distressed homeowners by making false promises that they would provide mortgage relief and prevent foreclosure.
Economyfromthetrenchesworldreport.com

Banks are So Stuffed With Cash They Tell Companies: No More Deposits

Some banks, awash in deposits, are encouraging corporate clients to spend the cash on their businesses or move it elsewhere. It’s a strange case of “No More Cash Please“. U.S. companies are holding on to billions of dollars in cash. Their banks aren’t sure what to do with it. Some...
Businessripplecoinnews.com

A New Attorney Joins Ripple To Defend Company’s CEO In The Case Against US SEC

The lawsuit that started between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the San-Francisco-based blockchain payments company Ripple is still going on, and so far now it has progressed a lot. The more recent news related to the case is that the blockchain payment giant has brought in a new attorney for this case whose role will be to defend the company’s senior chief executive.
Economythebl.com

Lauren Witzke to take legal action against Wells Fargo

Lauren Witzke, a former Republican Senate candidate and an America First organizer has decided to sue Wells Fargo over what she claims was a politically based action to close her bank account. Wells Fargo, headquartered in San Francisco, is an American multinational financial services corporation founded in 1852. Wells Fargo...
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

'Credit washing' scams harm lenders and honest borrowers

In the debate about credit reporting accuracy, there’s a common assertion given as fact: No one can erase bad credit information from their credit report if that information is accurate. Unfortunately, this is a myth. Removing negative information from your credit report is entirely possible and is, in fact, a booming business. It’s a scam that disadvantages identity theft victims and harms the ability of lenders to accurately underwrite loans, and it’s time for policymakers to act.
Businessairdrietoday.com

OSC takes action against British Virgin Islands cryptocurrency company Bybit

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission is taking action against another foreign cryptocurrency company after it failed to enter discussions about bringing its platforms into compliance with provincial laws. The OSC is pursuing Bybit Fintech Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which operates a cryptocurrency platform. In...
Energy IndustryNew Haven Register

Panel takes no action on energy company settlement offers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel led by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum took no action Thursday on settlement offers from some of the energy companies that owe North Dakota millions of dollars in unpaid oil and gas royalties, the biggest portion of which is meant to support public education. The...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
U.S. Politicslexblog.com

Key Information About IRS Passport Revocation for Seriously Delinquent Tax Debt 2021

IRS Revocation or Denial of Passport in Case of Certain Unpaid Taxes: In recent years one of the most popular tools the Internal Revenue Service has began using in order to enforce tax compliance is to revoke or deny a passport. A few years ago, Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 7345 was introduced in order to provide the US government the opportunity to revoke or deny a passport for significant unpaid tax liabilities. Notice to the Taxpayer is provided on CP508C. This type of aggressive IRS inforcement can cause immense disruption to the Taxpayer and become an incredible impediment for certain taxpayers who require to travel on their US passport. Let’s go through the basics of how the IRS rule works and what you can do to avoid these consequences.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Hill

The folly of a government-issued credit score

The ability of individuals to borrow funds has long been integral to achieving economic advancement in the United States. It is also essential to the strength of the nation’s economy, as borrowers use the funds provided through lenders to generate and drive economic growth through major purchases, capital investments or building a business.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Coming to U.S. Banks and Credit Unions of "All Sizes"

Customers of financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, will be able to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin directly via their accounts because of a recent partnership between Stone Ridge subsidiary NYDIG and global payments technology provider Fiserv, according to a Jun. 23 press release. California's First Foundation is...
Income TaxValueWalk

How is coronavirus stimulus check similar or different from CTC?

A fourth stimulus check may never come, but a similar payment will start to hit the bank accounts of many starting next month. This new payment, called the Child Tax Credit (CTC), in many ways, is similar, as well as different from the coronavirus stimulus check. Coronavirus stimulus check and...
Economylexblog.com

SEC Commissioner Asks Whether Agency Can Make Sustainable ESG Rules

Thank you Gary [LaBranche] and the National Investor Relations Institute for inviting me to speak at your 2021 Virtual Conference. Of course, I will clarify up front that the views I express are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Commission. I. Introduction. I appreciate the unique...
Illinois Stateilbusinessdaily.com

First Bank and Trust Company of Illinois in Palatine rated as "satisfactory" by feds

First Bank and Trust Company of Illinois in Palatine has been rated as "satisfactory" by federal regulators. Under the Consumer Reinvestment Act (CRA) of 1977, federally insured banks in the United States are required to meet the credit needs of the entire community in which they serve -- including low-and-moderate income community members -- through the use of safe and sound banking operations.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares crater after Supreme Court ruling

Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac plunged Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the structure of the agency that oversees the mortgage giants violates the separation of powers principles in the Constitution. The justices sent the case involving Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Business Highlights: Big Tech legislation, mortgage overseer

House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech’s power. WASHINGTON — A House panel is pushing ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package on Wednesday. The drafting session and votes by the House Judiciary Committee are initial steps in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws.