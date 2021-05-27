CFPB Takes Action Against Company and its CEO for Deceptive Deposit and Loan Products

IRS Revocation or Denial of Passport in Case of Certain Unpaid Taxes: In recent years one of the most popular tools the Internal Revenue Service has began using in order to enforce tax compliance is to revoke or deny a passport. A few years ago, Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 7345 was introduced in order to provide the US government the opportunity to revoke or deny a passport for significant unpaid tax liabilities. Notice to the Taxpayer is provided on CP508C. This type of aggressive IRS inforcement can cause immense disruption to the Taxpayer and become an incredible impediment for certain taxpayers who require to travel on their US passport. Let’s go through the basics of how the IRS rule works and what you can do to avoid these consequences.