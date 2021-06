As a caregiver, you know Alzheimer's disease never affects just one person in a family. Your life has changed, too, from your social life and relationships to your goals and priorities. "Changed" isn't even the word -- you've gone through a total upheaval, the kind that splits a life in two. In the years before Alzheimer's, you may have worried about the lawn or local politics or today's kids. In this new era, you worry about getting through the day.